7 Die in Itezhi-Tezhi Accident

Seven people have died while 15 others have sustained serious injuries in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred in the early hours of today, June 24, along the Itezhi tezhi-Mumbwa road.

The accident happened about 35 kilometres north of Itezhi tezhi Police Station.

“Involved was driver, male adult, Force Hamatati, aged 27 years of Namubanga village, chief Muchila of Namwala District who was driving a Hino ranger truck registration number BAF 9533 from south to north loaded with passengers and livestock (pigs and goats),” Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has stated. “The accident occurred when the driver failed to obey traffic signs placed on the road and plunged into a ditch constructed by Build Trust Company for the purpose of making a bridge thereby causing fatalities to the following seven passenger: (1) Force Hamatati who was the driver (2) male juvenile Mosted Matimba aged one year of unknown resident, (3) Standard Hangoma of unknown residence (4) male Luma Ngombe aged 30years of Matolo village, Chief Muchila of Namwala District (5)male Himiti, other names not known, but of Tapa village, Chief Muchila of Namwala District, (6) male Sunday, other names not known but of Namubanga village, Chief Muchila of Namwala and (7) unidentified female.”

She stated that 15 other passengers sustained serious injuries and are in hospital.

“The bodies of the deceased are in Itezhi tezhi Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” stated Katongo.