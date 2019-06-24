Govt Takes Up Funeral Needs for Itezhi-Tezhi Accident Victims

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has stated that the government will take care of all funeral logistics to lessen the burden on families of the Itezhi-Tezhi accident victims.

Seven people have died, among them a one year old baby, while seven have been admitted to Itezhi tezhi hospital nursing serious injuries from the accident.

Two of the victims have been transferred to the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

The accident happened in the early hours of Monday when a canter carrying 25 traders and livestock lost control and fell into a ditch, 24 kilometers from Namwala, enroute to Kasumbalesa.

“The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in the Office of the Vice President wishes to convey heartfelt condolences to the families of the people that died in the road traffic accident along the Namwala–Itezhi tezhi road. DMMU working with the Provincial Administration in Southern and Central wish to assure the bereaved families that government will take care of all funeral logistics to lessen the burden on the affected families,” DMMU has stated.

DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe has said the provincial permanent secretaries in Central and Southern provinces and himself would ensure the remains of the victims were transported to Namwala for burial once the families set the burial date.

“It is unfortunate and saddening to lose seven lives, including a baby at the same time…DMMU will also ensure the admitted people in Itezhi tezhi and UTH are well taken care of,” said Kabwe according to a statement issued by DMMU communications officer Racheal Mupanga.