HH Asks PF to Start Helping Citizens

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Patriotic Front and its government to start helping citizens and stop “looting public resources through corruption”.
Hichilema also stated that there must be a well thought out strategy to create meaningful jobs for citizens, “particularly our young people and women”.
“We are therefore directing the corrupt PF regime to immediately do the following. 1. Offer safe and conducive trading places to our citizens that are trading in the streets. 2. Ensure these places are provided with toilets, water and other sanitary facilities so as to avoid waterborne diseases such as cholera and dysentery. 3. Empower these vendors with some resources to expand their businesses so they can grow. 4. Remove PF thugs from the markets where they are charging them illegal levies and basically terrorising citizens,” stated Hichilema.
“There is a lot of money being stolen from the treasury by the PF leaders who are currently living lavishly while citizens are suffering.”
E M
Be the example since u’ve money look how yo friends who have money the way they do like dangote,bill gates,jeff,and ortega they employ youths to show them he can
Hebk
How many have helped?mau be your tribesmen. Dont preach what you dont practise mr chairman…
Charles micklay
It’s not only government which can do everything bwana,even u can help us Mr.presdo
brics
Poverty and suffering can become a lifestyle, and when it does, people will not appreciate even when one is trying to advocate for them. You don’t have a share in an individual’s earnings, but you are entitled to a share from the national treasury… kindly wake up and begin to see and think.
Fisunge
What are you telling the people of Zambia you have no shame you failed even to buy chlorine when there was cholera outbreak don’t talk about what has been done already be the example like dangote kaili you also want to be richer but sorry just remain in South Africa where you belong
Yahoo man
Dd Chiluba when he was in opposition party dd that?
Dd mwanawasa also help in?
Did rupiah also help in?
Did sata o lungu when they were in the opposition parties help in?
Did they use there mane to help the needy and create employments to citizens be4 coming presidents?
Accurately nooo.
So stop troubling the man he knows what he is talking about.
Did he not say when he will reign as president he will create free education… And pipo were like mmmmmm Teti it’s not possible. But what has ba lungu done now as not created tha same free education, that was impossible.
HH noz exactly what is doing and what is taking about it….
Watch and see……
Indoshi palupe
We don’t have leaders in this world! Next post please.
Highly connected
Low level of education remains a chalenge, people don’t the source of surffering. Advise is expensive jxt appreciate.
Sichimata
There is absolutely more sense in what the President (opposition) is talking .Let us improve on them.
Lindiwe Ncube
Mad man talking