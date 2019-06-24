HH Asks PF to Start Helping Citizens

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Patriotic Front and its government to start helping citizens and stop “looting public resources through corruption”.

Hichilema also stated that there must be a well thought out strategy to create meaningful jobs for citizens, “particularly our young people and women”.

“We are therefore directing the corrupt PF regime to immediately do the following. 1. Offer safe and conducive trading places to our citizens that are trading in the streets. 2. Ensure these places are provided with toilets, water and other sanitary facilities so as to avoid waterborne diseases such as cholera and dysentery. 3. Empower these vendors with some resources to expand their businesses so they can grow. 4. Remove PF thugs from the markets where they are charging them illegal levies and basically terrorising citizens,” stated Hichilema.

“There is a lot of money being stolen from the treasury by the PF leaders who are currently living lavishly while citizens are suffering.”