Socialist Party Calls for Kampyongo’s Dismissal

The opposition Socialist Party in Zambia has called for the dismissal of Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo whom they have accused of directing police officers to raid former Post Newspapers editor-in-chief and managing director Fred M’membe’s House in Mwika village in Shiwangandu.

Police last Saturday raided Dr M’membe’s house in Mwika village while he was addressing a political rally in Kitwe.

The police officers allegedly chased his workers and set loose livestock and caused damage to his property.

According to the party, this was done without a search warrant.

Party general secretary Dr. Cosmas Musumali has described the raid as an act to threaten Dr. Mmembe’s political ambitions which he said had reached a level where the Patriotic Front could not manage to silence.

He said there are more high valuable properties which Dr. M’membe had in Lusaka which the government could take if the raid on his house in Mwika village was related to the Post liquidation process.

Dr. Musumali stated that Dr. M’membe was a respectable village headman in the local community and that the raid was creating anger among the people in Mwika village.

He has demanded that Police officers vacate Dr. Mmembe’s house and that all the furniture destroyed must be replaced.

Dr Musumali further called for the return of cattle that went missing during the raid.