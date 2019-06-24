ZRA Seals Warehouse for Under-valuing Goods

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has sealed off a warehouse in Makeni for suspected gross under-valuation of Kleesoft washing powder and has threatened to take the company to court.

The unnamed company allegedly declared $200 per tonne of the washing powder on one invoice instead of $900 per tonne.

“The Company is suspected to have grossly undervalued Kleesoft washing powder on one particular invoice by declaring $200 per tonne instead of $900 per tonne. They are suspected to be under declaring the values by $700 per tonne,” ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda stated today.

Meanwhile, She is Logistics limited, a clearing company, is appearing in court for alleged gross under valuation of imports.

She is Logistics Zambia Limited, between the March 1 and March 16, 2019 in Chirundu District, while acting together with Athen Munkombwe, is alleged to have grossly under-declared assorted furniture parts using a forged invoice valued at K14, 070 instead of the true invoice value of K 57,497.40.

Sikalinda stated that the two have appeared in court for plea and trial will commence on July 9, 2019.

ZRA currently has over 15 smuggling related cases in court and about four custodial convictions have been secured in the last quarter.