C/Belt Expo Kicks Off

The Copperbelt Province Investment Exposition has taken off with over 156 both local and foreign exhibitors taking stands.

The Exposition is being held under the theme ‘Broadening the Copperbelt Economy through diversified investment,’ with Levy Mwanawasa Stadium hosting the event in Ndola.

Copperbelt Minster Japhen Mwakalombe is hopeful the exposition will lead to massive investment in various sectors of the economy away from the much talked about mining.

Mwakalombe said the province had a lot of potential in sectors such as tourism and agriculture, among others, that investors can explore.

He stated that hosting of the Exposition had received overwhelming response from various stakeholders in the private sector.

“I am glad to mention that we have gotten here, we have had so much support from different stakeholders and we believe that foreign investors will take advantage of the investment opportunities in various sectors of the economy,” Mwakalombe stated.

President Edgar Lungu is expected to officially open the investment Exposition tomorrow, Wednesday.

The Copperbelt Investment Exposition will run until Friday after which the Zambia International Trade Fair begins.

The Exposition is the fourth so far with Luapula, Northern and Central provinces having successfully hosted theirs with a view of opening up more investment opportunities.