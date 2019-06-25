China Writes Off Debt

THE Chinese government has written-off more than US$22 million as part of debt that Zambia owes the Asian country to reduce the debt burden.
And China has given Zambia a grant amounting to US$30 million towards support to various projects of development to accelerate industralisation and job creation agendas as espoused in the Seventh National Development Plan.
On the debt cancelation, this followed recent consultations on partial debt cancellation between the two countries and China agreed to exempt Zambia from its obligation of paying back one batch of interest free loan that matured in December 31, 2018.
Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday that the US$22 million (150 million RMB) interest-free loan was provided in the Agreement on Economic and technical Cooperation between the two sides of China and Zambia signed on July 2, 2007.
Mr Wang said his government cancelled that debt because it was keen to see Zambia attain more economic development, and no amount of propaganda peddled by some sections of society would frustrate China from offering more support to African countries.
“Today, we are signing this debt cancellation because we are keen to see Zambia grow from strength to strength and we shall do what we can
to support Zambia’s development agenda, ” he said.
He was speaking during the signing ceremony for economic agreements and debt cancellation between deputy director of China International
Development Cooperation Agency Zhou Liujun, who signed for China while Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji on behalf of Zambia, and was witnessed by Zambias Ambassador to China Winnie Chibesakunda at Diaoyutai Hotel.
Mr Wang said China’s offer of a grant of US$30 million (200 million Yuan) was coming in view of further developing the friendly relations.
He said the Chinese were confident that through such a grant, among significant infrastructure such as Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital in
Lusaka project could be completed by end of this year.
He said President Xi Jinping and President Edgar Lungu collaborate well and share ideas of development which result in China remaining focused to ensure funded infrastructure projects in Zambia were completed to better the lives of citizens.
And Mr Malanji said Zambia was grateful to the generosity offered by China citing the writing-off the debt which was coming at the right time when Zambia was enjoying cordial bilateral ties.
He said Zambia’s population was growing and there was huge demand for infrastructure ranging from roads networks and bridges and as such,
Government was not borrowing for consumption but to inject significant projects of development.
Mr Malanji said the support from China was accelerating efforts of economic diversification as being emphasized by President Lungu from
mining to industralisation and agriculture as espoused in the Seventh National Development Plan.
Source: Times of Zambia
11 Comments
Mwanawasa
So levy left us munkongole ka?2007🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Sata
So sata left us with Eurobond
FTJ chiluba
So chiluba left us munkongole
Kk
So kaunda left us with Hipic
ECL
Country men and women, don’t worry I will clear all the debt
sotambe
congrats to the Chinese government
Sylvester Moomba
To the Chinese government, please never get into private agreements with one or two individuals, without the knowledge of the general population. Chikwanda and his bosses reckless borrowed aimlessly and this debate is choking the general population. Let the Chinese government tell the public who is, was involved in the negotiations to consule the Debt.
BB
Anyway it is good to hear this move from the Chiness government congrats once again kwashala Eurobond ba Zambia
Angoni
A good step to economic recovery, please Government pursue such agreements with other countries that we owe money for them also to cancel our debt to them. Bravo to ECL and the Government of China.
E M
Manje what is $ 22 million dollars so u’re telling me we can’t refund that cash come on guyz Chinese the after our land and worth how much do we make mu zesco,mu water,zra,and toll gate.
Jms
Well done but how are certain that they collaborate well and share ideas when your friend’s country is calm and yours you have so much rumours is he a friend who doesn’t even have a word of advice don’t cheat people their must be a loop hole somewhere