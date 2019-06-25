Chinsali Man Defiles Own Daughter

A 37 year-old-man in Chinsali District has been arrested for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter.

Constatino Lukonde of Old Lubu Scheme was nabbed by police after he was reported to have defiled his own daughter.

Muchinga Province Police Chief Joel Njase said the suspect was picked up by police after a report was filed.

“Yes we received a report in which Annie Mfula of Old Lubu Scheme in Chief Nkula’s area reported on behalf of her daughter that she was defiled by her father identified as Constantino Lukonde of same abode,” Njase stated.

He explained that the 12-year-old was left in the custody of her father for a week when the mother had traveled out to visit relatives.

Njase stated that the victim informed her mother upon her arrival that she had been defiled by her father.

The suspect is currently in Police custody and will appear in court soon.