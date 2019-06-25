Ghanaian Gospel Musician Arrested over HIV Cure Claim

A popular Ghanaian gospel musician, known as Brother Sammy, has been arrested for allegedly advertising products claiming to cure HIV.

In a series of videos posted on social media, he said his product, known as Spiritual Divine Holy Water, can cure HIV and that he has cured more than 50 people.

The singer, whose real name is Samuel Opoku, also said he produces around 50 bottles a day.

But Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) say they have not approved the product for sale.

Many herbalists in Ghana have made similar claims of having a cure for HIV but none has been approved by the authorities.

He is a household name in Ghana’s second largest city, Kumasi, and his songs include the 2017 track Amen: