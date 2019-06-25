Nawakwi Wishes Army, ZNS Were Equipped to Mine Emerald

FDD president Edith Nawakwi has wondered why mining concessions for precious stones like emeralds are being given to foreigners instead of empowering the Zambia National Services and the Zambia Army.

Nakakwi, in her brief thoughts, stated that Zambia was a land of limitless opportunities but “the only problem we have is that we don’t love each other”.

“We have the minerals and our Zambia National Service -ZNS is lubricating their equipment every week. I wish we could give them one manganese mine to excavate and raise money to even pay some of our debt. I always wonder if I had a chance, I would have given a concession of manganese mine and emerald mine to Zambia Army and Zambia Prisons Service and equip them with all the requirements and the skills they need to work in the mining industry,” Nawakwi, the former finance and energy minister in the MMD government, stated.

“Unfortunately, all the nice spots including rare earth have been given to foreigners. How on earth can you give a rare earth deposit as if you are giving away a goat for a family picnic? We are just enemies of ourselves.”

She stated that God would “weep us all” with “a Mukula tree into satan’s cage and we shall all perish”.

“We have our ZNS with all the equipment being greased weekly with taxpayers money and somehow some of the miners hire our ZNS equipment. Just take note Zambian’s; a carat of emerald is $6,000 while a ton of copper is $6,000,” stated Nawakwi. “Our mining engineers are unemployed, our ZNS have the equipment and we the people have the minds. WHERE IS THE DISCONNECT? Is it mental, physical or simply a case? These are my thoughts. What do you think?”