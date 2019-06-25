One Dies in Mpulungu Road Accident

One person died on the spot while seven others sustained serious injuries in a fatal road TraffIc accident which occurred early today around 07:00 hours along Vyamba road at Kasimango Village in Mpulungu District.

Involved was a Mitsubishi Canter registration number ABT 6147 which had eight passengers on board and was being driven by an unknown driver of an unknown address who ran away after the accident.

“The deceased has been identified as Lydia Chifunda aged between 50 and 55 years of Yamwela Village, Chief Chinakila, Mpulungu District who sustained bruises on the forehead and suspected fractured both legs and died at Mpulungu District Hospital while the survivors are Mirriam Mwambazi aged 13 years who sustained bruises on both knees, Shadrick Sichilima aged 31 of Senga Hill District who sustained deep cuts on the left hand and middle finger, male Dilas Chifunda aged 29 years who sustained bruises on both hands, Rachael Musonda aged 47 years who sustained bruises on right hand and general body pains, Victor Mazimba aged 40 years who sustained painful left hand, Aaron Chifunda aged 32 years all of Chief Chinakila in Mpulungu District who sustained bruises on right hand and male Eli Sinyangwe, aged 45 years of Mupata Village , Mpulungu District Who sustained Bruised right hand,” Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has stated.

“All the survivors are admitted at Mpulungu District Hospital. The accident happened when the motor vehicle was being driven along Vyamba road from West to East direction in the process the driver lost control of the motor vehicle due to excessive speed hence passengers who were on top of the load fell off the moving motor vehicle.”