5 Bodies Exhumed at Nakayombo Cemetery in 2 Months

The Kitwe City Council has disclosed that five bodies have in the two months been exhumed at Nakayombo Cemetery in Garnertone Township.

The Council is concerned with the rate at which bodies are being exhumed at the cemetery by unknown members of the public.

Public Relations Manager Roy Kuseka said in May and June this year, the Kitwe City Council have recorded five cases of bodies being exhumed at the said cemetery.

“So far, five cases have been reported since May this year and the latest case was reported on Monday 24th June, 2019. All the cases have accordingly been reported to state police,” he said.

Kuseka said all the five bodies exhumed at different times have been re-buried by the Council in the presence of family members and the police.

He has urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities at the cemetery, further warning that those who would be found wanting will be dealt with.