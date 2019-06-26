Catholic Bishops to Raise $9m for Drought-Hit Areas

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops have launched a campaign to raise funds for relief food in drought hit areas of Zambia.

The campaign aims to raise slightly over $9 million for relief food to be distributed in areas that are hit by drought and floods during the 2018/2019 farming season.

Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Director for Caritas Zambia Rt. Rev. Evans Chinyemba said if the hunger situation is not addressed, people could soon starve to death in the affected areas.

He said during a briefing yesterday that the hunger situation is bad and water has equally become a problem in the areas hit with drought in the southern part of the Zambia.

“To fully comprehend the hunger situation in the country, the Catholic Church through Caritas Zambia working with Diocesan partners gathered information from the affected households using community interviews, focus groups, direct observation and household field visitation in the affected areas. Aware that the hungry people are vulnerable and easily manipulated leading to loss of dignity and having analysed the reports of the hunger situation in Southern, Central, western, Eastern, Luapula and other parts of the country, we would like to inform the nation of our concerns as well as to make an earnest appeal,” Bishop Chinyemba said.

“Listening to the Word of God inspires us to be instruments of justice, peace and love in order to spread this love to all people especially those who are currently suffering from hunger and lack of clean water.”

He said some households did not have enough food to take them through until next year.

“Southern, Western and some parts of Eastern, Central and Lusaka provinces experienced total crop failure. This means that households in these areas did not harvest anything that would help to sustain their livelihoods up to the next agricultural season. There are 50 districts affected by this situation and households are currently already experiencing serious hunger,” Bishop Chinyemba said.

“According to the vulnerability Assessment Committee (VAC) under DMMU (Disaster Management and Mitigation Unity), a total of 418,969 households were affected by the dry spell hazard. In the places visited by the Catholic Church agents, 79 per cent of the crops were affected by drought, 13 per cent by floods while four per cent were affected by both drought and floods.”

He said water supply to the people and livestock had been affected by the adverse rainfall.

“Apart from crop failure, the prolonged dry spell during the last farming period has created water shortage for both people and animals. There are already reports from Gwembe that people are sharing water with animals,” Bishop Chinyemba said.

“There are currently many households that have nothing to eat and are surviving on wild fruits or are getting-by without any food. This will certainly compromise the nutrition and health status of most people especially the children and if nothing is urgently done, we may begin to experience deaths from hunger.”

He said evidence of widespread food distribution to the people is missing.

“In places where this is happening, the amount of food given is so little that households are failing to meet their food requirements,” he said.

“The ZCCB through Caritas Zambia in collaboration with the Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Norwegian Church Aid, and CAFOD is putting together relief effort to contribute towards the alleviation of hunger in the affected regions. This effort will target 10 per cent (42,000 households) of the total estimated number of 418,969 households currently in dire need of help and we call upon Zambians with the ability to make contributions to this noble cause.”

Bishop Chinyemba has appealed to Christians to be true disciples of Christ.

“As followers of Christ, the mark of being truly His disciple is to respond to the needs of the little brothers and sisters who suffer,” he said.

“Remember that many of your brothers and sisters do not have access to clean water and lack this basic necessity. Your support no matter how little will go a long way in saving that little child in Kaoma, Pemba, and Kazungula.”

Bishop Chinyemba further asked politicians to avoid taking advantage of people’s desperation, and advised the government to declare a hunger disaster.