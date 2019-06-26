Chifubu MP Re-Arrest Pends: Ng’ambi Out of Country

The re-arrest of Chifubu PF Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi who was discharged by the Court of an assault charge against his wife is pending because the parliamentarian is reportedly out of jurisdiction.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has since engaged the Lusaka command to help with Ng’ambi re-arrest since he is out of the country.

Ng’ambi was discharged through a nolle prosequi but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ordered his re-arrest.

However, Katanga stated that the prosecution entered a nolle prosequi without informing the Police.

She said in a normal situation, prosecutors were supposed to inform the police before entering a nolle prosequi if there was need to re-arrest a suspect.

Katanga explained that the prosecution of cases were no longer being done by the Police but by the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA).

She said Police can only know if the suspect needs to be re-arrested after a nolle prosequi upon being communicated to by the prosecutor.

“When Mr. Ng’ambi was arrested, the police refused to grant him bond looking at the seriousness of the matter, the accused was only given bail by the court,” Katanga said.

Last week, the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi in the matter with the view to re-arrest Ng’ambi for a more serious charge.

The DPPs office wondered why the accused has not been re-arrested when instructions were allegedly given.