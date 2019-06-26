Chinese Investors Must Not Be Given KCM, says MUZ

The Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) has said it will not support any manouvres by government to bring a Chinese investor to run Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) after completing the liquidation process.

A number of Chinese investors, among them China Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Group, have expressed interest in taking over operations at Konkola Copper Mines that is under Liquidation.

MUZ General Secretary George Mumba has indicated that Chinese Investors have been the worst employers in the mining industry.

Mumba stated that Chinese investors have been a challenge to work with regarding working conditions, making them unfavorable for such a mine.

He stated that the union will not accept any attempts to bring on board investors from China, saying they have poor working conditions.

Mumba stated that Chinese investors should not be entertained with their interests and intentions because their previous records in terms of looking after the workers, contractors and suppliers had been very bad.

“Their conditions of service for the workers are poor and they don’t give reasonable contracts to local contractors. The other problem with the Chinese investors is that they were putting Zambians in managerial positions, but were not allowing them to make decisions on various critical issues,” he stated.

Mumba stated that the labour movement would support investors from Canada or Australia, saying they have a good track record of mining and improved working conditions.