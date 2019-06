Joint team of the Zambia Police, Drug Enforcement Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission last night raided Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Chief Executive officer Zindaba Soko’s house.

Drug Enforcement Commission Commissioner Alita Mbawe told Journalists in Lusaka today saying the raid is a normal investigation.

Mbawe further said that the public will be informed what the raid was all about once everything is concluded.