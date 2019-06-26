Nchelenge Teacher Arrested for Impregnating Pupil

A 28-year-old Teacher of Nchelenge Secondary School has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a 15-year-old school girl.

Tresford Kangwa was nabbed by police on a charge of defilement but it was later discovered that the said girl is allegedly pregnant.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said the incident is alleged to have happened between February and June this year.

Chushi said the suspect has since been arrested and charged with defilement contrary to section 138 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia as amended by Act number 15 of 2005.

He said the suspect is scheduled to appear in court soon.

“We received a report of defilement in which a 28-year-old man, a teacher at Nchelenge Secondary School, is alleged of having impregnated a 15-year-old girl of the same school…the suspect is already in police custody and will appear in court soon,” stated Chushi.