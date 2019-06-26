Golden Party leader Jackson Silavwe has been summoned to appear before the Public Protector Inquiry tomorrow, June 27, at 10:00 hours.
According to Silavwe, his summon is in relation to his request for an investigation into the purchase of the 42 million fire trucks at $42 million and the $1.2 billion Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway contract by the Zambian government.
One Response to “Silavwe Summoned Over Request to Investigate Fire Truck Deal”
Chilankalipa
Go and tell them the truth, we will help you if need be to prove that the prices of those wheelbarrows were corruptly inflated. We know what Scania sells brand new of those trucks and we know how much making the road costs on average in SADC Region. Do not be intimidated.