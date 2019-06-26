Tasila Supports Vulnerable People in Chief Sekute’s Area

President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila has distributed 400 bags of mealie meal to vulnerable people in Chief Sekute’s area in Kazungula district under her Ubulayo initiative.

Tasila was accompanied to chief Sekute’s area by Kazungula district commissioner Pascalina Musokotwane, Nangula Geingob, the daughter to Namibian President Hage Geingob and Princess Tirelo Molotlegi of the Royal Bafokeng Nation of South Africa.

“I was privileged to visit communities in Southern Province recently. I was warmly received by Chief Sekute in Kazungula where we were able to distribute 400 bags of maize meal as part of our Ubulayo initiative accompanied by Kazungula District Commissioner Ms Pascalina Musokotwane,” stated Tasila.

“I was joined by Namibia’s First Daughter, Ms Nangula Geingob, who has been supporting communities and orphans through her Patty’s Heart Foundation in Namibia and Her Royal Highness Princess Tirelo Molotlegi of the Royal Bafokeng Nation of South Africa which is home to the world’s largest platinum deposits, which are managed for the benefit of the kingdom and its people through a sovereign wealth fund.”

She stated that the visit allowed them to interact with the community and also to learn more about the challenges they encounter “and also the solutions they have put in place”.

“Thank you so much to the people of Southern Province – TWALUMBA,” stated Tasila.