Yellow Card Campaigners Urge Zambians Not to be Silent

Organisers of the Yellow Card campaign have urged Zambians not to be silent but voice out against corruption and all forms of oppression in the country.
One of the campaigners Laura Miti, a civil rights activist, has said K6.1 billion of Zambia’s money has been stolen.
Miti has wondered why Zambians are being silent about it when theft is a bigger crime.
She said through corruption, thousands die in hospitals without medicine while others die from accidents because of undone or poorly done roads and infrastructure.
Miti added that through corruption, thousands are denied access to decent water and sanitation, while thousands more languish in poverty because they are denied basic human rights such as education, jobs and business opportunities to improve their lives.
She has reminded Zambians that corrupt politicians were “the biggest criminals of all” because corruption is a weapon of mass destruction and mass poverty.
Miti has urged Zambians to show the PF the #YellowCard today for denying them their freedom of expression to hold a peaceful protest which was scheduled to be held yesterday at Arcades Shopping Mall.
5 Comments
Whiteson
I say Miti and her fellow activists should use the money/resources available to them to invite and support those with evidence of corrupt activities to report to relevant institutions, otherwise they are irrelevant, Government and Zambians will give them blind eye ear
CN
Which relevant authorities are you talking about ? These relevant authorities know the people involved, all they need is someone to tell them to act.
Whiteson
Bbolex
People corruption must be fought defiantly, i say much kudos to yellow card.
Joseph malombe
Good morning Zambians; It is cardinal to die for what is good than to see things going worse and you say things is alright. As a decent Zambian,this is all what I have bee crying for a long period of time that us Zambians we need to work up because, the system of governance in our country is not good. There is some elements in the governing system which are not good.people who are voted to govern the people are not doing the work we enshrined them to do.when we vote for them,they forget about his people and start thinking how to enrich themselves. Zambians, every were let us rise against any poor sot of governance. I surport mr miti and the group for the move that they have to stand in protest that is a good gesture.