Yellow Card Campaigners Urge Zambians Not to be Silent

Organisers of the Yellow Card campaign have urged Zambians not to be silent but voice out against corruption and all forms of oppression in the country.

One of the campaigners Laura Miti, a civil rights activist, has said K6.1 billion of Zambia’s money has been stolen.

Miti has wondered why Zambians are being silent about it when theft is a bigger crime.

She said through corruption, thousands die in hospitals without medicine while others die from accidents because of undone or poorly done roads and infrastructure.

Miti added that through corruption, thousands are denied access to decent water and sanitation, while thousands more languish in poverty because they are denied basic human rights such as education, jobs and business opportunities to improve their lives.

She has reminded Zambians that corrupt politicians were “the biggest criminals of all” because corruption is a weapon of mass destruction and mass poverty.

Miti has urged Zambians to show the PF the #YellowCard today for denying them their freedom of expression to hold a peaceful protest which was scheduled to be held yesterday at Arcades Shopping Mall.