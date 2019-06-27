Airtel Phone Tapping Incident Gets High Court Nod

The Lusaka High Court has finally set a date of hearing in a matter which two Lusaka based Journalists have sued Airtel Networks Zambia PLc for illegal interception of telephone conversations. The Lusaka High Court has set December 6.2019 as date for commencement of trial. The matter comes before High Court Judge Susan Wanjelani. In this matter, Mr. Thomas Allan Zgambo and Mr. Clayson Hamasaka allege that Airtel Networks working under instructions from Former Press Aide to President Michael Sata did intercept several text messages to and from their numbers including messages between Mr. Zgambo and former Republican President Rupiah Banda.

The civil matter started in 2015 and has mainly been investigated by Mr. Zgambo. According to the notice of hearing, trial in the matter will start in the forenoon. The Notice of Hearing obtained from the Lusaka High Court registry is also copied to the Plaintiffs lawyers AKM Legal Practioners and Airtel’s lawyer Paulman Chungu and Ranchold. See attached a copy of the notice.