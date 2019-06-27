CB PF Told to Unite After Intra-Party Elections

President Edgar Lungu has publicly spoken about the sidelining of party members that lost intra-party elections on the Copperbelt Province.

Speaking upon arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport, President Lungu reminded the leadership on implications of lack of inclusiveness by those that were elected.

He said those that won elections must bring close party members that competed against them in their respective positions.

“I just want to remind you that I am getting reports of lack of inclusiveness at party level. I am getting reports that you want to ostracize those that contested against you. That is not democracy. Those of you that won, you have a task to bring closer all those that competed against you,” President Lungu said.

He emphasized that a good number of those that lost were very useful and knowledgeable hence the need to bring them closer to the party.

President Lungu said PF leaders needed to bring closer to the party all those that were frustrated due to attempts to keep them away.

“So I ask you Nathan Chanda (Provincial Chairman) and your team: bring back people to the Patriotic Front, even those that competed against you unless they chose themselves to leave the party. If you ignore people, they will run away and when they go, you will lose,” President Lungu warned.

He said there is need to prepare the party in readiness for the 2021 general elections.

President Lungu has arrived on the Copperbelt for the official opening of the Copperbelt Investment Exposition being held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.