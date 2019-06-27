Chifubu MP Arrested for Spouse Battery

Patriotic Front Chifubu Constituency Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi has been re-arrested in Ndola.

Ng’ambi is reported to have handed over himself at Ndola Central Police station around 07:00hrs today.

Copperbelt Police Chief Charity Katanga has confirmed the development in an interview.

Katanga said Ng’ambi has since been slapped with a charge of causing grievous bodily harm contrary to section 224 of the penal code, chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

“I can confirm that Chifubu area Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi handed over himself in at Ndola Central Police4 station where he was detained and is still in police custody,” Katanga confirmed.

Katanga said Ng’ambi will appear in Court soon.

The Chifubu parliamentarian was discharged last week in a case he was charged with assaulting his wife after the Ndola Magistrate Court entered a nolle Prosequi.

However, the Director of Public Prosecution letter issued an instruction to have Ng’ambi re-arrested so that he could be slapped with appropriate charges.