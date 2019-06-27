Dr Miti is the New Secretary to the Cabinet

President Edgar Lungu has appointed Dr Simon Miti as the new Secretary to the Cabinet.

Dr Miti takes over from Rowland Msiska who was retired in national interest.

He was until his appointment serving as Principal Private Secretary to the President.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me by Article 176 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, I hereby appoint you as Secretary to the Cabinet. Your appointment is subject to ratification by the National Assembly. I wish you God’s speed in the discharge of your,” the President said.

Dr. Miti has vast experience of about 17 years in Public Service where he has served as Permanent Secretary at Cabinet Office, Ministry of National Development planning and the Office of the Vice President in charge of parliamentary business.

Other Ministries where he has served as Permanent Secretary include Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Health. Dr Miti also held several other portfolios among them Acting Town Clerk for Ndola City Council and Director General, Central Board of Health.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Glamorgan, Wales in the United Kingdom (UK), Master of Public Health from Leeds University at Nuffield Institute for Health in the UK including a Degree in Medicine from the University of Zambia and a Bachelor of Science degree from same University.