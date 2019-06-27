Nchito U-Turns on Subpoena of Ex-chief Justices

Former Director of Public Prosecution Mutembo Nchito has u-turned on his earlier application to subpoena former Chief Justices Annel Silungwe and Mathews Ngulube.

This is in a case in which Nchito is challenging his dismissal as DPP following the recommendation by the tribunal which was set to investigate his alleged misconduct.

The former DPP wanted the two, who were part of the tribunal that recommended his removal from office, to testify in a case where he has sued the state.

The single judge had earlier dismissed the same application because he did not seek leave by way of a motion.

Nchito has since renewed his application when the matter came up on Thursday before the full bench by informing the court that instead of subpoenaing the two former justices, he was only subpoenaing High Court judge Matthews Zulu who was secretary of the tribunal at the time.

The state did not object to Nchito’s application but informed the full bench that they needed time to prepare for the main matter in case the court rules in his favor.

The Court, through judge Mungeni Mulenga, said she will deliver ruling on the subpoena next month.