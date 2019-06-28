Mindolo Woman Nursing Wounds from Gang Attack

A 29-year-old woman of Mindolo Miseshi is nursing serious injuries after she was attacked by alleged gang members in the same area last Friday.

Clotildah Mulamata of house number 12, Mkushi Road in Miseshi area, was clobbered around 20:00 hours using an iron bar by suspected gang members who made away with variables, including her mobile phone.

Her husband, Luke Chilambe, reported the matter to police before she was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has expressed disappointment that police have not instituted investigations in the matter.

Mpundu wondered how the fight against gangsterism was going to be won if officers that expected to handle such matters were not showing any seriousness.

He said police needed to improve their approach in addressing acts of gangsterism that had brought about so much fear among citizens in the city.

Mpundu disclosed that he received such a report through Facebook when the matter was even reported to police and no follow up was made by those mandated to do so.

“Those of you that are familiar with the way the system works, an attack of that magnitude, I should have been aware as DC. So then how do I get such a report through a Facebook posting? Any attack of such magnitude must be put on high alert…my frustration is that this matter was reported to police of which they have not taken any action, which is why I am frustrated,” said Mpundu.