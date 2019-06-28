Zambia Drawn against Zimbabwe in Rugby Showdown

Zambia and Zimbabwe will face each other in the 2019 Rugby Victoria Cup re-introduced recently.

The two countries have been playing against each other in a two-leg tournament called the Elgon Cup, according to a statement issued by the Zambia Rugby Union.

“The recently announced re-introduction of the Victoria Cup will certainly raise the standards of rugby in Zambia. This comes from the footage of the game between neighbors Kenya and Uganda who faced off in Nairobi on the weekend of Saturday 22nd June, 2019. On the other hand, Zambia and Zimbabwe have also been playing against each other for some time in the Battle of the Zambezi, which sees one nation host the other each year,” the Zambia Rugby Union has stated. “As Zimbabwe announces its Team for the first round of the games to be played on 13th July, 2019 at a venue to be announced, the Zambia Rugby Union has also been working behind the scenes to ensure a smooth ending of the 2019 Local Rugby League while also putting logistics together for the trip across the border.”

It stated that the technical bench had already identified players to be called into residential camp soon after the League Final game set for Diggers Rugby Club in Kitwe on July 6, 2019.

“We are planning to take our under 20 boys, our Women’s Team and obviously the Senior National Team on this annual Cross-Border Tournament to be played in Zimbabwe,” stated ZRU.

The Victoria Cup fixtures:

1. June 22nd: Kenya vs Uganda

2. TBC: Kenya vs Zimbabwe

13th July: Zimbabwe vs Zambia 13th July: Uganda vs Kenya 27th July: Zambia vs Kenya 27th July: Uganda vs Zimbabwe 10th August: Uganda vs Zambia

8. 17th August: Kenya vs Zambia

24th August: Zimbabwe vs Uganda

10. 31st August: Zambia vs Uganda