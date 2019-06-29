Former KK11 Captain Makwaza Dies

Former Zambia National Team captain Dickson Makwaza has died.
Makwaza who captained Zambia at the 1974 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the KK11 emerged runners up died in Ndola this morning.
The former KK11 skipper coached Zambia at the 1988 Seoul Olympics where Zambia reached the quarterfinals and famously defeated Italy 4-0.
Makwaza’s son Linos carried on the mantle by starring for the Chipolopolo in the post Gabon disaster era.
The funeral gathering is at Number 50, Ghana Circle Road in Luanshya.
Notable for his humility and dedication to the Zambian flag, Makwaza will be remembered for his recognisable rock solid partnership with Dick Chama at the heart of the KK11 defence.
He was voted Zambian Footballer of the Year in 1973.
Makwaza played his entire club football for Mufulira Wanderers.
10 Comments
Nunda
A legend haz departed this life and goes on to await our arrival in the next life.Rest in peace soldier.Age?
Winnipeg Nyirongo
You have run your race my dear brother. May your Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.AMEN
FIFA
R.I.P
ikj
M.H.S.R.I.P
Henry Lukole
May his soul rest in peace
The saint
Time has come.rest in peace
BJ
The race he run was very much recommendable. MHSRIEP Amen!
Hebk
M.h.s.r.i.p
BJ
The race he ran was very much recommendable. MHSRIEP Amen!
DEEP THROAP
FAREWELL OUR CAPTAIN AND COACH!
Yes, we cherish the memories of the solid defense of the 2 DICKS: Dick Makwaza , Dick Chama!
We celebrate your achievements even with Notwane and other clubs in Botswana. We followed you. You did our nation proud. If it were elsewhere, you would have been moved to a different facility.
But God determined this to be your day.
Again, thank you OUR original CAPTAIN. MYSRIP