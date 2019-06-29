Former KK11 Captain Makwaza Dies

Former Zambia National Team captain Dickson Makwaza has died.

Makwaza who captained Zambia at the 1974 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the KK11 emerged runners up died in Ndola this morning.

The former KK11 skipper coached Zambia at the 1988 Seoul Olympics where Zambia reached the quarterfinals and famously defeated Italy 4-0.

Makwaza’s son Linos carried on the mantle by starring for the Chipolopolo in the post Gabon disaster era.

The funeral gathering is at Number 50, Ghana Circle Road in Luanshya.

Notable for his humility and dedication to the Zambian flag, Makwaza will be remembered for his recognisable rock solid partnership with Dick Chama at the heart of the KK11 defence.

He was voted Zambian Footballer of the Year in 1973.

Makwaza played his entire club football for Mufulira Wanderers.