Lusaka Man Breaks Legs in Failed Attempt to Steal from Truck

A resident of Lusaka’s Mtendere Compound has broken his legs in a failed attempt to steal from a moving truck on Kafue Road.

29-year-old Solomon Mubita is alleged to have jumped from the Misisi foot bridge on Kafue road with a view to steal from slow moving trucks but in the process missed and landed on the tarmac.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that this occurred on June 28, 2019 at 19: 00 hours and that Mubita sustained broken legs and was rushed to University Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, Police in Mansa have charged and arrested Bismark Chibwe, 20, for allegedly defiling a minor aged 11.

“The defilement is reported to have occurred on June 26, 2019 around 14:30 hours in Musafile Village, Chief Mibenge in Mansa District. It was reported that on the material day, the victim was at home with her mother when the suspect, who was doing some pieces of work at the neighbor, requested the victim to escort him to the nearest bush to cut some poles and whilst there, he defiled the victim,” Katongo stated.

She stated that the suspect was apprehended by members of the public after the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother and was handed over to police.

“He is currently detained in police custody and will appear in Court soon,” stated Katongo.