PF Media Director Sets Record Straight on Dr Miti Appointment

HIS EXCELLENCY DR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU’S APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARY TO CABINET IS SPOT ON

By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

“We challenge Akafumba to avail Zambians Magistrate Zulu’s judgment where Dr Miti was cited. Malicious elements have been attempting to paint a state witness as the person who was in the dock. This is extremely regrettable and must be condemned by all.”

INTRODUCTION

The impulsive immaturity and malice of some opposition figures and a section of civil society is so predictable.

They have made it a habit of opposing each and every policy decision or appointment that the Patriotic Front Government of His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu makes. They routinely oppose everything using half-baked information and most often without any facts at all.

AKAFUMBA’S INCONVENIENT AND MALICIOUS IGNORANCE

They say” ignorance is bliss” but the degree of ignorance displayed by NDC Vice President Joseph Akafumba on the appointment of Dr Miti as Secretary to the Cabinet is shockingly amiss!

To whom much is given; much is expected. Akafumba is from the legal profession and he must not shoot in the dark as Counsel.

Contrary to the deliberately misleading mis-information being peddled by Akafumba and his ilk as well as some isolated malicious CSO’s; Dr Miti has never been fired, charged or prosecuted for any corruption allegation.

The following are the facts:

AKAFUMBA ET AL ARE TRYING TO SULLY A STATE WITNESS AS A PERSON IN THE DOCK

Akafumba is being malicious by attempting to paint a state witness (Dr Miti) as the person who was in the dock is extremely regrettable and must be condemned by all.

DR MITI HAS NEVER APPEARED BEFORE ANY COURT TO ANSWER CHARGES

Dr. Miti being a state witness in the Kapoko case has never been charged nor ever appeared before any court to answer any charges; no police officer has ever arrested and charged him.

ACC CONFIRMS THAT DR MITI HAS NEVER BEEN SANCTIONED FOR ANY OFFENCE

An Anti-Corruption Commission press query way back confirmed that Dr Miti has never faced or been sanctioned for any other offence whatsoever- whether real or assumed. We ask them to re-engage ACC once again.

PRESIDENT SATA LATER APPOINTED DR MITI AS PS PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS AFTER BEING CLEARED BY ACC

Akafumba and his ilk appear to have selective amnesia. They have conveniently forgotten that having been cleared of any allegations of wrong doing by the Anti-Corruption Commission, the late President Sata appointed Dr Miti as PS Parliamentary affairs under the Office of the Vice President Dr. Guy Scott.

DR MITI HAS AN IMPECCABLE PUBLIC SERVICE CAREER RECORD

Dr Simon Kamwendo Miti’s impeccable Public Service career of more than 30 years as a versatile Public Administrator, Skills Development Manager, Resourceful Political Advisor and Medical Doctor to occupant of the highest office in the land places him in a unique position to effectively and efficiently execute the functions of the office of secretary to the Cabinet.

DR MITI IS A PARAGON OF EXEMPLARY SERVICE – HE IS THE LONGEST SERVING PRIVATE SECRETARY & CURRENTLY THE MOST EXPERIENCED AT PS LEVEL

He has served with devotion for 17 years making him one of the longest – if not the longest serving Private Secretary and the most experienced official at Permanent Secretary Level.

Dr Miti is currently is qualified to hold position of Secretary to Cabinet. The Constitution of Zambia under article 176 (3) prescribes that person should have atleast ten (10) years as Permanent Secretary or equivalent.

DR MITI IS A TRUE PATRIOT WHO HAS DILIGENTLY SERVED HEADS OF STATE

Dr Miti is a true patriot who has diligently served his country through his service to Heads of State including Dr. Frederick Jacob Titus Chiluba, the late Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, Rupiah Bwezani Banda, the late Michael Chilufya Sata and now the incumbent His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He served the late Mwanawasa faithfully and stayed with him until his death.

DR MITI RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SUE FOR MALICIOUS FALSEHOODS

As a member of the legal fraternity, Akafumba and his type should be aware that Dr Miti reserves the right to sue for slander/ libel concerning any malicious false hoods about him that malevolent elements may attempt to peddle.

CONCLUSION

We challenge Akafumba him to avail Zambians Magistrate Zulu’s judgment where Dr Miti was cited.

It is immoral and extremely wicked to attempt tarnishing a luminary’s professional image.

The truth will always prevail.

The Author is Patriotic Front Media Director

At the Patriotic Front Secretariat