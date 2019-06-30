UPND Demands Release of Arrested Party Members

The UPND has demanded the immediate release of party members that were arrested in Petauke, Eastern Province yesterday.

Among those arrested are former PF Petauke information provincial secretary Ledger Phiri and former district chairperson Sandyfold Mwanza who defected to UPND yesterday.

They duo were arrested shortly after their defection together with some UPND provincial officials and seven party youths.

Party president Hakainde Hichilema has condemned the move and claims the victims were arrested for merely exercising their democratic right to assemble and join the UPND.

“This is what we mean when we say the PF regime is highly dictatorial and brutal to citizens who want to exercise their rights of association and expression. Had these been UPND members joining the PF, they would have been allowed to freely mingle and traverse the country and mobilise for the PF without any police permits or interference,” Hichilema has stated.

He has since called on members of the party countrywide to step up mobilisation activities and remain strong “amidst the current oppression we are going through”.

Hichilema said the entire country was suffering due to the collapsed economy “as a result of corruption”.

“… but we will not relent on fighting for what is right and what is just for all of our citizens,” stated Hichilema.