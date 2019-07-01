PF East Boss Mends Fences with Opponents

Patriotic Eastern Province chairperson Andrew Lubusha has embarked on a reconciliatory tour of the province following the intra-party elections that left cracks in the ruling party.

The divisions forced Lubusha’s only challenger Elias Daka fondly known as Eli Boma to withdraw from the race.

Divisions split the party in two camps under the banners ANDRICH for those that were behind Lubusha and team ELIBOMA for those that were behind Daka.

After his re-election Lubusha rallied the two warring factions urging them to join forces as team Edgar Lungu.

Lubusha has since reconciled with those that were in Daka’s team.

Recently, the reconciliation programme took him to Lundazi to preach the conciliatory message.

Lubusha also reconciled with the PF Petauke strong man and new provincial youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda.

As a big sigh of relief PF supporters are now posting a lot of reconciliatory messages in various social media platforms as opposed to hate messages which were common recently.