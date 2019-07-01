Propaganda Newspaper Run by Kalaba and Prophet Bushiri is Operating in Violation of Law

A newspaper belonging to former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba and with financial support from the preacher Shephard Bushiri has been found to be operating illegally in violation of Zambian law.

According to investigations conducted by Zambia Reports, New Vision newspaper does not actually exist at the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA). A search conducted at PACRA reveals that the only company that exists in the official register is an entity known as “New Vision Prints and General Supplies Limited.”

The company that exists was registered only on 25 September 2017 while the New Vision Newspapers that Mr. Kalaba owns has been in existence for more than five years.

According to the company documents, owners of the New Vision Prints and General Supplies Limited are Falesy Ngoma, Juma Mwanza, Msaiwale Mwanza and Joseph Nsalaka Mwanza, who is the majority shareholder. The registered office for the company that exists in the companies register is Plot Number 1217, Ndeke, Kitwe while the Registered office for the New Vision Newspaper is Plot 16, Acacia Avenue, located off Great East Road in Avondale, Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Plot 16 Acacia Avenue in Avondale Lusaka is also the office for the Democratic Party, the political party that Harry Kalaba leads. Further investigations have revealed that Mr. Kalaba, just like former Post Newspapers owner Fred Mmembe, has been using his newspaper to prop up his political career and attack opponents.

Recently, the New Vision Newspapers has taken a stance of attacking the First family. On February 25,2018, former State House Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda asked the New Vision Newspapers to retract a story and apologise to President Edgar Lungu for fabricating a story that Forbes Magazine had listed President Lungu as the second richest Zambian worth US400 Million.

Forbes Magazine denied ever publishing such a story. When Mr. Kalaba resigned as Foreign Affairs Minister, he cited corruption in the Patriotic Front government as the main reason why he quit as Cabinet Minister.

It has now been discovered that Mr. Kalaba is not as clean nor as holy as he portrays. According to the laws of Zambia, all companies are supposed to be registered with PACRA. For newspapers apart from registering with PACRA, they are also supposed to register with the Department of National Archives.

This means that the New Vision Newspapers has not been filing any annual returns and has not been paying any taxes. Recently (February 1,2019) the self-titled Prophet Bushiri, who is bankrolling Mr. Kalaba’s party and newspaper, was arrested by the elite South African anti-corruption squad the Hawks on allegations of fraud.

Prophet Bushiri who runs the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church was arrested together with his wife Mary. According to Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi of the Hawks, the flamboyant preacher and his wife were arrested on allegations of money laundering and fraud dating back to the year 2015.

The amount involved was US1, 147,200 (R15.3 million). The duo where arrested at a lavish hotel in Rustenburg. The other charge the pair is facing is contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) according to Brigadier Mulaudzi.

Prophet Bushiri and his wife were detained for days before being taken to court.

They are still appearing in court. See documents attached.