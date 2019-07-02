AFCON CORNER: What to Look Out on Final Group Matches Day

The final round of group matches will be played on Tuesday as defending champions Cameroon look to progress as group winners in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mali are hoping to do the same in Group E, while four-time champions Ghana need a result against Guinea-Bissau to secure their place in the next round.

Who’s playing?

Defending champions Cameroon, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Ghana in their last match, will top Group F if they beat opponents Benin in one of the early kick-offs (17:00 BST).

With four of the six third-placed teams going through to the last 16, Benin need at least a point to progress having drawn their opening two games but victory would move them above Cameroon.

Guinea-Bissau need a win against Ghana (17:00 BST), having picked up just one point, while their opponents could still finish top of the group despite failing to win so far in Egypt.

Elsewhere in Group E, Angola, Tunisia and Mali can all go through but Mauritania need victory to guarantee progression.

Group leaders Mali are up against third-placed Angola, while Tunisia seek a first victory in Egypt against Mauritania – both 20:00 BST kick-offs.

(Source: BBC)