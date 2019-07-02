Mufulira Man Dies in Truck Accident

A 39-year-old man of Butondo Township in Mufulira has died after a stationary truck he was in was hit by an overtaking truck near Mugala area on the Kitwe-Mufulira road.

Lewis Mwaba sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot after the fatal road traffic accident.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga who confirmed the accident said the incident happened on Sunday around 06:40hrs.

She said driver of the truck has since been detained in Police custody and has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

“Involved were two motor vehicles, the first one a truck registration number ACL 9934 and was being driven by Sakala Mwape aged 34 of Kalulushi, also involved was a second vehicle, a Benz Truck Bag 82, also involved was a lorry mate in the truck namely Lewis Mwaba who sustained head injuries and died on the spot,” Katanga stated.