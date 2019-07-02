Wait For Your Time; Don’t Frustrate MPs, Mwila Urges PF Members

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has warned Councillors and other PF members in Kitwe not to undermine elected Members of Parliament.

Speaking when he addressed Patriotic Front officials in Kitwe, Mwila said he had received reports of some people frustrating sitting members of parliament as they seek to challenge them in the next elections.

He has told those with interest to challenge sitting MPs to wait for their time as the elected MPs still had a mandate of up to 2021.

“The party will not allow its members to undermine and frustrate the efforts of a sitting member of parliament by individuals who wish to aspire for the same seat. We will not tolerate anarchy,” Mwila said.

He further announced that Kwacha member of parliament Joseph Malanji would be the campaign manager in the forthcoming local government by election in Lubwa Ward.

Mwila said Malanji would be assisted by Kalulushi member of parliament Kampamba Mulenga Chewe and further directed that no result would be acceptable apart from a win.

He said the party needed to work hard to retain the local government seat that fell vacant after the death of Councillor Godfridah Chulu.

“Let me emphasize here that campaigns in Lubwa ward will primarily be spearheaded by the branch, ward and constituency officials with some supervision from the Provincial leadership,” said Mwila.