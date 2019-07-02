Zambian Diplomat Dies in Ethiopia

Zambian Diplomatic Willie Oliver Ndembela has died in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia after a shot illness.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba who confirmed the sad development expressed deep condolences on behalf of government to the bereaved family, the Zambian community and the African union.

The late Ndembela, was Special Assistant to the African Union Commissioner of Trade and Industry, Albert Muchanga.

Mwamba said the Zambian community is saddened by the death of Mr. Ndembela who was an active member of the Association of Zambians in Ethiopia.

The Ambassador also confirmed that Msanzala Member of Parliament Mr. Peter Daka was travelling to Addis Ababa on behalf of the Ndembela family to finalize the repatriation process of the body to Zambia.

Details on the repatriation of the body to Zambia will be availed after further consultation with the family and the African Union.