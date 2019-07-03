Absentee Nalolo MP Divorced for Abandoning Marital Home after Winning Elections

THE Lusaka High Court has dissolved the nine-year-old marriage of Nalolo Constituency Independent Member of Parliament George Imbuwa and his wife Ushe Mweemba.

The lawmaker is said to have abandoned his home after winning elections in 2016.

His wife submitted that Imbuwa only wanted to stay in Parliament Motel and eat food from restaurants.

High court judge Mapani Kawimbe granted divorce to the couple.

Mweemba sued for divorce claiming that her husband abandoned their matrimonial home and was instead living at the Parliament Motel since 2016.

In her petition for dissolution of marriage, Mweemba wanted the High Court to dissolve their marriage because she could not put up with her husband’s behaviour which she said had tormented her and the children.

“Even when he comes home to sleep, the respondent sleeps in a separate room. The respondent denies me my conjugal rights and he stopped talking to me in 2017 despite several attempts to engage him over the matter,” Mweemba said.

She claimed Imbuwa had stopped having meals with the family since 2016 as he preferred food from restaurants or takeaways.

But Imbuwa denied the allegations saying his wife had become unreasonable.

Imbuwa accused his wife of not staying at home and returning late at around 22:00 hours and sometimes in the ‘wee’ hours of the morning two to five times a week.

The law maker contended that his wife’s unreasonable behaviour had been characterised by excess drinking, which resulted in violent confrontations whenever he asked of her whereabouts and her regular habit of returning home late.

Imbuwa prayed that their nine-year-old marriage be dissolved and that Ushe should vacate their matrimonial home as he purchased it before the marriage was solemnized.

In her judgement justice Kawimbe was satisfied that the marriage had broken down irretrievably on the ground that the petitioner and the respondent have lived separately and apart from a continuous period of two years, immediately preceding the presentation from September 2016 to day.

The court noted that the pair was not willing to reconcile and the respondent consented to the granting of a decree nisi.

“I therefore dissolved the marriage between the petitioner and the respondent celebrated on 21, November 2011 as prayed for by the petitioner and accordingly grant the decree nisi. The decree nisi will be made absolute six weeks from the date of this judgement,” ordered justice Kawimbe.

She said she will determine the question of custody, while the learned deputy registrar will determine the question of property settlement upon application by either party and that each party will bear their own costs.