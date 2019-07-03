Bush Fire Kills Woman in Milenge District

A 50-year-old female has died in a bush fire in Milenge District.

The deceased identified as Doreen Kaushi was in company of ministry of lands officials from Kawambwa District on a mission to obtain a settlement farm in Milenge.

According to police spokesperson Esther Katongo, the entourage came across a huge bush fire hence got out of the motor vehicle and ran for safety.

However, others got back into the motor vehicle but the deceased ran in a different direction for safety.

She was later engulfed in the fire and was burnt and died instantly.

The body was taken to Mansa General Hospital Mortuary.

Katongo has disclosed that an inquiry has been opened.