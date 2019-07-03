Kambwili Tells Zambians to ‘Go On Streets’ If Govt Gives KCM to Chinese

Former information minister Chishimba Kambwili has told Zambians to go on streets and protest if government gives Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to the Chinese.

The government has taken over KCM from Vedanta Resources which owned a majority stake in the mine.

The liquidation matter is currently in court as Vedanta has challenged the decision on grounds that it stands to lose out massively owing to the huge investments made to improve the mine.

So far, several investors have come forward with a view to take over KCM, with the China Non-Ferrous Metals Corporation (CNMC) also declaring interest.

But Kambwili, the former Roan Member of Parliament and now National Democratic Congress leader, said despite PF secretary general Davies Mwila saying that KCM would not be given to the Chinese, all indicators point to the contrary.

“…thank God that Mwila went to Chingola, he was on Radio Kokoliko and he said ‘we are not giving the mine to the Chinese’. I hope he can live by his words. All indicators are pointing to the fact that they want to give the mine to the Chinese, I have warned them that Chinese running the mines is as good as not having an investor,” Kambwili has said.

“…they pay low salaries, they don’t follow labour laws and government cannot do anything about the Chinese, they have failed…if the government wants to give the mine to the Chinese, it is better to go on the streets and demonstrate. It is better to go on the street and demonstrate, all over Zambia, to say that we cannot accept this…I want to urge the people of Chingola and the Mine Workers’ Union of Zambia, reject Chinese, you accept them at your own peril.”