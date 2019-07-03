Kitwe Man Battling for Life after Gang Attack

A resident of Kitwe’s Kawama Township, Alex Chilombo, is battling for his life at Kitwe Teaching Hospital after surviving an attack from a notorious gang.

Chilombo has been admitted to the Kitwe Teaching Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following head injuries suffered from the alleged attack on Saturday night.

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu has confirmed the incident and further directed police to bring to book people behind the attacks.

He wondered how such acts were on the rise now and instilling fear in citizens.

“I received an incident where a gentleman named Alex Chilombo was attacked in Kamatipa, obviously you are aware that the people who are attacking our people are these notorious gangs. So the sad part of this attack is that Alex sustained serious injuries, as we speak Alex is fighting for his life at Kitwe Teaching Hospital because the head injuries were severe,” Mpundu said.

He has expressed worry that the recent attack is just among the many reports his office had continued to receive.

Last week, a 29-year-old woman of Mindolo Township was attacked by a suspected gang group that went away with valuables worth an undisclosed amount and a mobile phone.