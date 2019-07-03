Lusaka Man Handed Death Sentence for Killing 2-year-old Son

A 27-year-old man of Lusaka’s John Howard Compound who killed his two-year-old baby has been slapped with a death sentence by the Lusaka High Court.

George Phiri has been sentenced to death by hanging upon his conviction.

The convict on June 26, 2017, gave his son a pesticide and secretly buried him within the school premises where he worked as a caretaker.

Phiri could not disclose the whereabouts of his son whom he got from his mother, as he was giving different versions of the story.

Investigations revealed that Phiri, after several interventions, confessed to having killed his son and he later led the police to his house within the school premises where a bottle of the poisonous substance was found under his bed.

The child’s body was exhumed and a postmortem was conducted to establish the cause of death.

In delivering judgment, High Court judge Sharon Newa found that the convict had malice aforethought when he killed and buried his son within the school premises.

She indicated that Phiri was in control of his faculties and he had planned to kill his own child.

In his defense, Phiri claimed that on the material day, his wife, Eunice Chola, had gone for a drinking spree and when she returned home, she told him that the baby was not his.

Phiri told the court that it wasn’t the first time his wife said such after coming back drunk and that her parents had allegedly confirmed that.

But the court ruled that the state had proven the case beyond reasonable doubt and found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to death by hanging.