Mindolo Dorcas Mothers Bury 18 Unclaimed Bodies

Dorcas mothers from the Seventh Day Adventist Mindolo Mission District in Kitwe have buried 18 unclaimed bodies from the Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

The remains of the 17 males and one female had been lying in the hospital for months.

The Dorcas mothers spent over K12, 000 buying 18 coffins, transport and preparing the bodies.

Dorcas Society is a community service department within the SDA Church which focuses on serving the need in society.