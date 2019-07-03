Nkana MP Empowers Women Groups

Nkana member of parliament Alexander Chiteme has empowered 17 groups of women of Mindolo Township in Kitwe with 1,060 chicks each and K27,000.

Chiteme, who is National Development Planning minister, said the initiative is aimed at supporting women in the communities.

He has also handed over 10 sewing machines for women to be self-reliant and stop the dependence on men.

Chiteme said he would continue to support women in his constituency to help them engage in various income generating activities and begin to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

“Some people are not happy with what I am doing here but I will tell you that I will be for the people…because you put me where I am today. What we are trying to do is to empower you so that you can stand on your own than depending on anyone,” said Chiteme who was in the Constituency to check on various development projects and to engage with the people that elected him into office.