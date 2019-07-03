PeP Cancels CBU Closure Protest

The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) party will not go ahead with its planned protest against the continued closure of the Copperbelt University (CBU).

The protest, which was planned for today and meant to compel Government to reopen CBU, will not take place following consultations by the party lawyers as they believe that it may conflict with an active court case that is currently before the High Court where PeP president Sean Tembo has sued the Zambia Police Service for “illegally” stopping the party’s protests against the purchase of $42 million fire tenders.

This matter has already gone past the trial stage and now awaiting final submissions by the Respondent, after which judgment is expected.

The protesters were scheduled to march from Lusaka Central Police station to the Ministry of Higher Education, where a petition could have been presented to Minister Prof Nkandu Luo or her representative, by Tembo.