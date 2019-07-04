12 UPND Cadres Appear in Court for Unlawful Assembly

Twelve UPND supporters have pleaded not guilty to one count of Unlawful Assembly, contrary to section 74 subsection one chapter 87 of the penal code of the laws of Zambia.

The accused who appeared before Petauke Resident Magistrate, Ackson Mumba on Wednesday are represented by Cornelius Mweetwa of Muleza Mwimbu and Company Advocacy from Lusaka.

It is alleged that the 12 UPND supporters on June 28,2019 whilst working together in Petauke district Eastern Province of Zambia assembled with intent to carry out some common purpose or conduct themselves in such a manner as to cause persons in the neighbourhood reasonably to fear that the person so assembeld will commit a breach of peace.

And Magistrate Mumba granted K800 cash bails each to 11 out of the 12 of the accused with two working sureties who are residents of Petauke in the sum of One thousand kwacha in their own recognizance.

The defence lawyer applied for bail saying the offence under consideration was bailable and the accused are of fixed abode and are ready to abide by the rules of the court.

One of the accused, Christopher Phiri is already on police bond.

Other accused persons are Samuel Mubiana, Mather Evans Mulenga, Masauso Phiri, Bernard Sakala, Alex Phiri, Lyson Nyirenda, Sandford Mwanza, Mike Tembo, Mususa Mwambula, Ledger Tembo and Nyankhozi Mwale.

The matter has since been adjourned to Friday for commencement of trial.