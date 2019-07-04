4 Injured in Bus Accident on Kitwe-Kalulushi Road

Four people escaped with serious injuries after they were involved in a road traffic accident on the Kitwe-Kalulushi Road on Tuesday.

The accident happened when the driver of a Mitsubishi Rosa Bus Registration Number ADC 737 identified as Patrick Silungwe, 44, of Luangwa township in Kitwe hit into a stationary truck due to excessive speed.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga confirmed the accident and named the injured as Davie Samakayi, 38, Kangwa Eliumu, 51, Ndanji Mwanza, 24, and Daniel Nkhosi, 35, of Kalulushi.

Katanga said the four are currently admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital where they are nursing serious injuries sustained from the accident.

She stated that the said driver, who sustained a fractured left leg, failed to control the Rosa Bus and hit into the stationary truck Registration Number ADD 8528 and ADD 2529 T belonging to Nkamwiza Trading Company Limited.