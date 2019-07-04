Kitwe Hospital Records 15 Assault Cases Daily

An average of 15 assault cases are being recorded at Kitwe Teaching Hospital every day, Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Abidan Chansa has disclosed.

Dr Chansa has noted that management is concerned with the increasing number of assault cases at the hospital and that a solution is needed.

He was speaking when Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu visited 30-year-old Alex Chilombo who was attacked by suspected gangs and currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit.

“I can report to you that the hospital attends to approximately 15 assault cases daily. This is worrying us as an institution,” Dr Chansa told Mpundu.

Meanwhile, Mpundu has urged law enforcers to step up efforts in curbing the attacks.

He said his office had also been receiving similar reports which he said are worrying and need an urgent solution.

Mpundu further warned that his office would be forced to put in place a security team to clamp down on attacks in communities.