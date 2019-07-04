Kitwe Man Pays Dowry in Counterfeit Notes

A Kitwe man identified as Lazarus Mbewe is on the run after having paid dowry for his wife to be in fake bank notes.

Mbewe of Nkana East Township in Kitwe was charged K8, 000 dowry for his proposed marriage to Hellen Kaira and paid K7, 500.

However, out of the K7, 500 paid, it was discovered that K7, 000 was comprised of fake notes.

The Kaira family reported the matter to the police once they discovered that the payment was in counterfeit notes.

Mbewe has been on the run for over two weeks with an arrest warrant issued.

Police have launched a manhunt.