Kitwe Man Pays Dowry in Counterfeit Notes

A Kitwe man identified as Lazarus Mbewe is on the run after having paid dowry for his wife to be in fake bank notes.
Mbewe of Nkana East Township in Kitwe was charged K8, 000 dowry for his proposed marriage to Hellen Kaira and paid K7, 500.
However, out of the K7, 500 paid, it was discovered that K7, 000 was comprised of fake notes.
The Kaira family reported the matter to the police once they discovered that the payment was in counterfeit notes.
Mbewe has been on the run for over two weeks with an arrest warrant issued.
Police have launched a manhunt.
7 Comments
Doubt Katwishi
Easterners again! From Pamela to Mwanza now to Mbewe. What’s happening kanshi!
nineo
Aba ba Easterners think they can get away with anything!!!!!!
E M
This guy is a genius
Msnda
That’s how u need u fool eastern ers
L... Sakala
Twalichenjelafye
Fred meeembe post
Charge accordingly,y charging as if you are selling.after chewing that same money you start coming everyday with a plastic bag ya Rambo😳 ati we are asking for meali meal.hope she is arealdy pregnant so that we see how they will be getting support ya means wamuchigololo cause I know nowadays whenever a girl is pregnant, the mother conive with the DotA for feat of umusebanya😱
mrs Mwila
😅😅😅😅ninshi gelo nayo yenze gonga…ivi vintu nikugongana…he was obviously always seeing ths “girl” in too much make up,after he found he without makeup he decided to revenge….