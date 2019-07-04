Kitwe Taxi Driver Denies Aggravated Robbery Charge

Kitwe taxi driver Chipili Chilufya who is jointly charged with Kitwe businessman Daniel Makina in an aggravated robbery case has denied ever knowing his co-accused.

This is in a matter in which Makina and Chilufya are jointly charged with aggravated robbery contrary to section 294(1) of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for defence in the Kitwe High Court, Chilufya said he only met Makina, his co-accused, at Kitwe Central Police.

He further narrated on how he was allegedly beaten by police officers to a point of being unconsciousness.

Chilufya told the Court that he only woke up to find he was at Kitwe Teaching Hospital and had to be moved to different police stations before he met Makina, his co-accused.

Particulars before Court are that on August 28, 2018 in Kitwe, Makina and Chilufya jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown allegedly attacked Rehab Bashid Magwila with a fire arm and used and threatened violence in order to steal copper cathodes valued at K1.8 million, the property of Polytra Zambia limited.

The matter has since been adjourned to today for continued defense.